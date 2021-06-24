Police Looking for Man Wanted for Series of Anti-Muslim Assaults

MANHEIM TWP, PA — Authorities say a Lancaster man has been arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment after he allegedly assaulted a police officer. Manheim Township Police report that Rashawn Maliek Melendez, 27 years of age, of Lancaster, PA, was charged after officers received a tip about him being a person wanted by the East Hempfield Township Police Department, for Receiving Stolen Property. Officers located Melendez sitting on a bench in a park and advised him he was under arrest. Melendez fled on foot and officers began to chase him. After an officer grabbed onto Melendez’s arm, he spun around and struck the officer in the face. The pursuit continued a short distance until Melendez fell. Once on the ground, he surrendered and was able to be taken into custody. He was processed on the above charges and taken to Central Arraignment to answer for the additional warrant and charges. A criminal complaint was filed.