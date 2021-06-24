Cancel
Louisiana State

Poverty, air pollution cause cancer spike in Louisiana industrial areas, Tulane study says

By TRISTAN BAURICK
NOLA.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe combination of air pollution and poverty is triggering higher rates of cancer in Louisiana, according to a new study led by the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic. Released this week, the study indicates low-income communities with high levels of toxic air pollution had average cancer rates of about 515 cases per 100,000 residents. That’s statistically higher than the 482-case average statewide and the 487-case average for low-income areas with less air pollution.

www.nola.com
