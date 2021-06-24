Cancel
California State

Everything Is Awesome Again at LEGOLAND California With New LEGO Movie World Addition!

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, yes, the song “Everything is Awesome” is the theme song to the 2014 Warner Bros. Pictures film The LEGO Movie – but here in 2021, LEGOLAND California is actually continuing to up its awesomeness by not only the reopening of the entire park since the COVID-19 pandemic showed up but also with the newest addition to the park, LEGO Movie World, based on the films The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part!

