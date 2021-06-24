Cancel
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport News: Permits Required for Hosting an Outdoor Event on City Property or Parks

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, CT – City of Bridgeport officials are advising event organizers of any modified safety protocols and how to secure a permit for an outdoor planned event on city property and in any of the city’s parks. Organizers are required to obtain a permit for any event hosted on city property. Events without proper permits, or in violation of the permit application will be subject to cease and desist.

