Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

2 Retail Stocks I’ll Hold Forever

By Subhasree Kar
Entrepreneur
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe retail industry is among the fastest recovering industries from the pandemic-driven recession, boosted by the continuing adoption of digital platforms and increasing foot traffic in physical stores this year. We believe the industry’s structural changes position mega retailers Walmart (WMT) and Costco Wholesale (COST) for continued growth. Read on.

www.entrepreneur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Retail Sales#Walmart Stores#Walmart U S#Stocknews#Wmt#Nrf#Walmart Inc#Walmart International#Droneup#Gap Inc#Gps#Eps#Powr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
News Break
Costco
Related
Richfield, MNZacks.com

Bull of the Day: Best Buy (BBY)

Is a specialty retailer that offers a wide selection of consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, home appliances, cell phones, and even health and wellness products. The company has two key segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations, and does business throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Q1 Earnings Recap.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Forget Chipotle, Buy These 4 Restaurant Stocks Instead

As people gradually return to dining out given that almost half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the restaurant industry is witnessing a solid recovery after a devastating year. While Mexican fast food giant Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) doesn’t look sufficiently fit to capitalize on the industry’s recovery, we think the shares of restaurant operators McDonalds (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), and The Wendy’s (WEN) are, in contrast, well positioned to deliver solid returns in the coming months. Let’s discuss.
StocksEntrepreneur

Macy’s Stock is Getting Discounted Here

Retail department store chain Macy’s (NYSE: M) stock is becoming more discounted value play with a forward P/E under 9 despite blowing out all expectations in its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings report. The Company has truly transformed itself during the pandemic into a digital retailer as it grew its customer base by 4.6 million new customers with 47% of them coming from its digital channel in Q1 2021. Department stores were an epicenter during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but they are thriving due to the forced digital transformation, e-commerce and omnichannel accommodation. Macy’s is a benefactor of the reopening trade as business rebounds from the pent-up demand. There’s no doubt COVID-19 vaccinations have accelerated re-openings as new forms of access and convenience shape the new normal for consumers. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in a leader in the consumer retail recovery.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Retailinsideradio.com

Forrester: Brick And Mortar Stores Will Capture 74% Of Retail Sales By 2024.

Despite accelerated growth of ecommerce in 2020, brick and mortar stores are expected to continue to dominate the retail landscape for the foreseeable future. Physical stores will capture 71% of all U.S. retail sales and 64% of U.S. non-food-and-drink sales by 2024, according to the “Forrester 2021 Online U.S. Retail Forecast,” as reported by Chain Store Age which covers the retail sector.
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2021

This year, investors have been treated to some truly fascinating market moves. The pandemic continues to impact which sectors receive the most inflows from week to week, and the majority of rotations occurring are both quick and fierce. Although there is still uncertainty regarding the economy and new strains of the COVID-19 virus, it’s hard to get too bearish with the market continuing to hit record highs.
StocksInvestorPlace

You’ll Need Nerves of Steel to Hold Cleveland-Cliffs Stock

When was the last time you invested in a company that’s been around (in one form or another) since 1847? It’s amazing to consider the iconic status of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF). Even to this day, CLF stock remains immensely popular among financial market traders. Originally called the Cleveland Iron Company, Cleveland-Cliffs...
RetailInvestorPlace

CARV Stock: Why Retail Investors Are Betting Big on a Squeeze for Carver Bancorp

Shares of one of the country’s oldest and largest Black-owned financial institutions, Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV), are up more than 70% in Thursday’s pre-market trading. The move comes just days after a retail influencer highlighted the elevated short interest in CARV stock. Gains on Wednesday reversed what have been mostly down...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

A portfolio needs cheap stocks too as these companies can generate good returns and offer diversity. Focusing on the underperforming part of its business gives Lowe's more upside potential than its peers. Kellogg's diverse product line offers optionality that investors might be overlooking. I own a lot of stocks that...
BusinessPosted by
FootwearNews

Retail Stocks Under Pressure Amid New Covid Fears

Fears over Covid-19 have been pummeling retail stocks on and off since early 2020. Even now, after vaccine campaigns have significantly improved the outlook for the pandemic in the US and other wealthy countries, renewed concerns around the virus could make for a rocky recovery. On Thursday morning, shares of...
Stocksinvestmentu.com

Top 30 SaaS Stocks to Buy and Hold

As growing numbers of consumers are now adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS) products, the future looks promising for SaaS stocks. The concept of software-as-a-service has been around for more than 60 years. But it was the internet expansion of the 1990’s that allowed SaaS technology to take off at an alarming rate.
Stocksfa-mag.com

Meme Stocks On Brink Of Bear Market As Retail Frenzy Fades

It may be time to break out the “Crying Jordan” meme. A basket of retail traders’ favorite stocks is tumbling close to a bear-market plunge of 20% as investors shun the most speculative equities for safer bets. The group of 37 so-called meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg was 2.1% lower...
natlawreview.com

10 Retailers to Watch for a Bankruptcy Filing in the Second Half of 2021

The tide has turned from last year! Slowly, the global pandemic is coming to an end. In its wake, the retail industry has been forever changed with technological innovations and advancements, including online ordering and delivery/pickup, warehousing, automation, and mobile self-check-out. Although most landlords and tenants have worked together during the adversity, there are still a number of problem tenants that may not be able to recover or who may now use the bankruptcy process to get rid of debt and actually restructure.
Retailinvesting.com

Stay Away from These 2 Overvalued Apparel Retail Stocks

Even though the apparel retail industry is expected to thrive in the coming months owing in-part to a recovery in brick-and-mortar store sales, with consumers returning to in-store shopping, not all stocks in this space are well positioned to gain. Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) look significantly overvalued at their current price levels given their weak growth prospects. So, we think these stocks are best avoided now. Please read on for details.The halt in brick-and-mortar store sales last year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with stiff competition from established e-commerce vendors, negatively affected the apparel retail sector significantly last year. But with the accelerating economic recovery, a gradual resumption of store operations, and increased consumer spending, the apparel retail industry is witnessing a solid recovery this year.
MoviesForbes

What’s Ailing Cinemark Holdings Stock?

Cinemark Holdings stock (NYSE: CNK), which currently trades at a little below $22 per share, is still not recovered fully to its pre-Covid level. Cinemark Holdings, which is an American movie theater chain, saw its stock trading over $32 in February 2020 just before the outbreak of the pandemic and is still almost 33% below that level. The stock has gained 76% since its March lows of 2020 compared to the S&P 500 which saw a 94% rise during this period. The rally in the stock over recent months was driven by the gradual lifting of the lockdown and successful vaccine rollout, leading to expectations of an increase in the number of theaters being functional. Also, stimulus measures are expected to increase consumer spending power leading to higher demand, which the company can benefit from as its capacity also gradually increases over the next few quarters. Going back to the pre-Covid level means that CNK will have to register an increase of over 50% from here. However, we do not believe that will actualize in the near term. The reason behind this is that although 98% of Cinemark theaters in the U.S. have reopened, they are operating at 50% or more capacity. In other major international markets only about 50% of Cinemark theaters are functioning due to recent spikes in Covid positive cases. We believe that strong performance in the U.S. market will drive another 15% uptick in the stock in the near term, making it a decent investment opportunity, but pre-Covid levels can be attained only once the company starts operating at near full capacity in the international markets, as well. Our conclusion is based on the detailed comparison of Cinemark Holdings stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession in our dashboard analysis.
RetailZacks.com

3 Retail Pharmacy and Drugstore Stocks to Watch Amid Pandemic Woes

Through 2020, the brick-and-mortar pharmacy retailers gained enormous prominence as a result of panic buying of all kinds of immunity-boosting drugs. With their vast pharmacy networks these drug retailers also served as COVID-19 testing centers. Since the end of 2020, these networks have been collaborating with the government and playing a pivotal role in launching vaccination drives across the nation. Further, mail order pharmacies are registering growth on account of telehealth and remote monitoring services. This has created unique opportunities for heavyweights within the industry like CVS Health (
Stocksadvisorhub.com

Record Everything in U.S. Stock Market, Including Retail Froth

Bloomberg – Retail investors poured money into markets as equities embarked on a nearly record-run of all-time highs in June. Whether they’ll stick around when volatility inevitably resurfaces remains to be seen. Last month, TD Ameritrade’s Investor Movement Index — a measure that has tracked clients’ positioning in the market...
RetailZacks.com

Auto Retail Stocks Shine as America Prepares for July 4

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says that 47.7 million Americans are traveling this Independence Day weekend, the second highest volume on record. And most of it (91%) will be road trips (5% higher than the previous record for this holiday, set in 2019). While air travelers are expected to be...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Futu Holdings Stock Jumped 26% in June

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw shares bounce 25.9% in June, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It beat the Nasdaq, which was up 5.5% last month. Futu, based in Hong Kong, is a fintech offering a digital brokerage and wealth management platform. It has been referred to as the Robinhood of China. The company went public in March of 2019 at about $15 per share, and has been on a rocket ship since. It is up about 250% year to date and is trading at around $159.

Comments / 0

Community Policy