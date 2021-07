The Mets were lucky to split a four-game series with the Phillies this weekend after the latest lackluster offensive performance. The pitching kept them close, as always, though, which allowed for timely hits and patient at-bats against the Phillies’ bullpen (“Hector Neris can blow a save with the best of them,” the wise Keith Hernandez once said) during two game-winning innings — one to win 2-1 in “extra” innings in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader, and one off Neris to win 4-3 in the ninth on Saturday.