Merkel and Macron are wary of welcoming British tourists this summer – and who can blame them?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Boris Johnson declares that this will not be a normal summer for travellers, no one, for a change, is able to accuse him of dissembling. Whereas even a few months ago, boosterish voices, not least Mr Johnson, were making optimistic noises about the formidably vaccinated British enjoying the freedom of the skies once again; today the options are severely limited – and narrowing almost by the day.

ProtestsMetro International

Bulgarian protest parties gain edge with corruption in spotlight

SOFIA (Reuters) -Protest parties are gaining ground ahead of a parliamentary election in Bulgaria amid public anger over corruption, which has been fuelled by allegations of misconduct against former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s government. Sunday’s vote will be the country’s second in three months, after an April election resulted in...
Reuters

Canada will not welcome unvaccinated tourists for some time -PM Trudeau

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Foreign tourists who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter Canada for quite some time because the government is unwilling to jeopardize progress made on containing the virus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. “I can tell you right now that’s not...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Spain reimposes PCR test requirement for British tourists travelling to Balearics

British tourists travelling to Ibiza and Mallorca will now need a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination to visit, just days after the islands were placed on the “green list” for travel.Last month, Spain axed all entry restrictions for British visitors as it sought to recharge its battered tourism industry.In last Thursday’s traffic light travel update, the Balearic Islands – which include holiday hotspots Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca –were placed on the UK’s green watchlist, meaning travellers from there could enter Britain quarantine-free following a holiday.However, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said today it would reimpose the testing...
Reuters

China's Xi tells Macron, Merkel he hopes to expand cooperation with Europe

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel he hoped China and Europe would expand cooperation to better respond to global challenges, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In a three-way video call, Xi also expressed the hope that...
b975.com

Portugal to quarantine unvaccinated British tourists for 14 days

LISBON (Reuters) – Passengers arriving in Portugal from Britain must quarantine for 14 days from Monday if they are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Portuguese government said in a statement late on Sunday. The new rule, which will remain in place until at least July 11, comes amid...
US News and World Report

British PM Johnson Welcomes Germany's Merkel for Swansong UK Trip

LONDON (Reuters) - Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel will address Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet of top ministers during a visit to Britain on Friday, the first time a foreign leader has done so in nearly 25 years. Merkel's visit is seen in London as a chance to shore up...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

British tourists arrive in Balearics as islands added to green list

The Balearic Islands are gearing up for an influx of tourists this week as they officially join the UK’s “green list” for quarantine-free travel.Thousands of Britons are expected to descend on the tourism hotspots of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca over the next week, in a boost for summer holidays.In last Thursday’s traffic light update, the Balearics were added to the green register, alongside Madeira and Malta. The rules came into force at 4am on Wednesday, and anybody who arrives into the UK after this date isn’t required to self-isolate.However, the Balearics have not gone “full” green: they have been placed...
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

Angela Merkel Begins Bid to Ban British Holidaymakers from EU

Angela Merkel has begun her bid to have British holidaymakers banned from travelling to the EU whether double-vaccinated or not. The move has garner support from French President Emmanuel Macron, however the rest of the EU countries are resisting. Ms Merkel wants all Britons to quarantine when visiting the EU...
EuropePosted by
The Independent

Germany pushes for British tourists to be banned from EU

Germany will today try to ban British tourists from entering the European Union regardless of vaccination status, according to reports.Last week, EU leaders agreed to step up coordination of travel restrictions, after German chancellor Angela Merkel warned them at a Brussels summit on Thursday that the continent was “on thin ice” in its battle to keep out the Delta variant of Covid-19.French president Emmanuel Macron has also backed quarantine for non-vaccinated British visitors, calling for a “harmonised” response.It comes as holidaymakers in the UK were given a shimmer of hope in last Thursday’s traffic light travel review when Malta,...
HealthRaleigh News & Observer

Germany begins welcoming American tourists who are vaccinated

Germany had reopened its borders to fully vaccinated leisure travelers from several non-European Union countries, the German Interior Ministry announced. That includes immunized visitors from the United States, many of whom are eager to take a European vacation this summer, since Germany dropped the U.S. from the list of countries it considers high-risk on June 13. Up until now, only those who could prove they had an urgent or exceptional need to travel could apply for entry into Germany.
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

Citing Covid variant, Germany's Merkel seeks ban on British in EU

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Germany will ask the European Union to ban British travelers because of the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the UK. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will seek the ban for all British citizens, regardless of whether they have received Covid vaccinations, according to the Times of London.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Merkel, Macron discuss EU ties, trade, climate with China's Xi

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on European Union-China relations with China's President Xi Jinping in a video conference on Monday, Merkel's office said. "They also discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity," her office added in a statement. "The...
EuropePosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson welcomes Angela Merkel to Chequers for talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived at Chequers for bilateral talks with Boris Johnson amid concerns over plans to restrict travel to the EU. The Prime Minister smiled and attempted fist and elbow bumps as he welcomed the German leader at the entrance to his country residence in Buckinghamshire on Friday afternoon, where travel restrictions are expected to be high on the agenda during their tete-a-tete.
airwaysmag.com

Spain, Portugal Tightened Requirements for British Tourists

MIAMI – This week, Spain and Portugal put additional restrictions on British travelers, who must now present proof of vaccination upon arrival or face a 14-day quarantine. The new rules took effect on Monday and will last until at least July 11, according to Portugal. Additionally, because Portugal is on the amber list in the UK, all tourists will be required to self-isolate for up to ten days once they return home.
POTUSTelegraph

Travel stocks slide as EU restrictions tighten for British tourists

Hurricane Energy’s shares rose nearly 30pc after a court rejected its proposed restructuring plan. The Aim-listed North Sea oil driller announced in April a controversial proposed debt-for-equity restructuring that would hand 95pc of the company to its bondholders. At the time, it said that failing to get the plan through...
Worldinvesting.com

Airlines take another hit as Merkel puts summer travel plans in doubt

Investing.com – Shares in UK-based airlines were under pressure again on Monday as hopes for the travel industry to return to normal by the summer took another hit. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the latest to pour cold water on plans for international travel as she aims to get the EU to agree on a joint position to ban UK travellers from entering the bloc, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.
Public Healthkion546.com

Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists back

US passport holders have more international travel options now than at any point during the Covid-19 pandemic. Total US cases are nearing the 33.6 million mark since the pandemic started, but the rate of new cases has been slowing down recently. The United States is one of the world leaders in vaccination rates and has been leading among nations with a population over 100 million. But we’re not out of the woods — the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said June 15 that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, is a “variant of concern.”
Public HealthTelegraph

Amber list countries and who can visit them quarantine-free

Millions of British holidaymakers have seen their holiday horizons expanded with the Government announcement that quarantine will be waived for fully vaccinated Britons returning from amber list destinations. To count as fully vaccinated you must have completed your second dose as least 14 days before departure. The new rules will...

