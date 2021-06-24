Merkel and Macron are wary of welcoming British tourists this summer – and who can blame them?
When Boris Johnson declares that this will not be a normal summer for travellers, no one, for a change, is able to accuse him of dissembling. Whereas even a few months ago, boosterish voices, not least Mr Johnson, were making optimistic noises about the formidably vaccinated British enjoying the freedom of the skies once again; today the options are severely limited – and narrowing almost by the day.www.independent.co.uk