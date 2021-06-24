Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Pediatricians See Off-Season Spike In RSV Cases Among Kids

capeandislands.org
 18 days ago

There's another virus the CDC is warning Americans about - interseasonal respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Now, for otherwise healthy adults, RSV is usually mild and just feels like a cold. But there's an increase in the number of cases among young children. And for infants, RSV can lead to more serious conditions - bronchitis and pneumonia. The thing is, a surge like this is unheard of during warmer months. RSV usually pops up in the fall, into the winter. Joining us to discuss what doctors are seeing, Dr. Sara Goza, a pediatrician in Georgia and former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

www.capeandislands.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsv#Cdc#Pediatricians#On Children#Cdc#Americans#Rsv#Covid#Aap#Theory S#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
Related
Posted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthnny360.com

Mayo Q&A: COVID-19 vaccination and precautions

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am due to get my second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a few weeks. I understand this is an important step for me and my community, but I’m unsure what guidelines I should follow. Some of my friends are traveling, and they seem to have thrown all caution to the wind.
KidsFox News

What parents with unvaccinated kids need to know about the Delta variant

Gloria Kennett is eager to take a long-awaited beach vacation, but she is keeping a watchful eye on new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Ms. Kennett, a hotel executive in Chicago, is vaccinated, but her 9-month-old daughter isn't yet eligible. For now they're planning to go. But if they see a big surge in cases, they'll hold off. They're reassured that they can get a refund if they cancel.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Wake Forest, NCwfdd.org

Wake Forest Baptist Health Officials Warn of Spike In RSV, Croup Cases

Officials at Wake Forest Baptist Health are sounding alarms about an unusual spike in respiratory illnesses among children. Viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, and Croup are typically most common in the fall and winter. But Dr. Kimberly Montez, with Brenner Children’s Hospital, says cases are spiking now, partly due to the easing of COVID-19 related safety restrictions.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

What to Know: “Unprecedented Spike” of Summer RSV Cases

If you have a little one, you’ve probably heard of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). This contagious, potentially life-threatening illness is most common during fall, winter and the early part of the spring—usually. But this is no ordinary year. After the pandemic, there is a serious uptick in summertime cases in Dallas Fort Worth, unlike anything experts have seen.
KidsThe News-Gazette

Coronavirus response | Carle pediatrician urges vaccinations for kids

CHAMPAIGN — As school physicals get underway for the fall, some parents remain on the fence about whether to get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19. On one hand, kids who were infected with the virus — even if they had no symptoms — can be at risk for the rare and potentially dangerous multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children associated with COVID-19.
Public Healthnews9.com

Wellness Wednesday: RSV Cases Are On The Rise

The American Lung Association (ALA) is warning the public of RSV, a common respiratory virus. What's uncommon is the number of cases they're seeing right now. Joining News 9 at 9 a.m. to explain was Dr. Christy Sadreameli, medical spokesperson for the ALA.
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

As RSV cases climb, Houston clinical trial to test RSV vaccine

HOUSTON — Two shots injected one year apart could prevent RSV. Doctors are currently enrolling adults 60 years old and up for a clinical trial testing a new RSV vaccine. “Having an RSV vaccine would be groundbreaking, because scientists have been searching for a vaccine for RSV for over a decade now,” said Dr. Bonnie Colville, a family medicine physician and clinical research investigator with DM Clinical.
Public HealthThegardenisland.com

Spike in COVID cases worries DOH

LIHU‘E — Health officials are unsure if a spike in cases on Kaua‘i is linked to the delta variant of the coronavirus. This week, the state Department of Health has reported 18 new cases, 11 on Wednesday and seven on Thursday. “We don’t know yet whether this increase in community...
Birmingham, ALABC 33/40 News

Central Alabama daycares see increase in RSV cases

A common virus comes at an uncommon time across central Alabama. Daycares and pediatricians tell ABC 33/40 they’re are seeing more children with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus is normally seen during the winter months. RSV is highly contagious. Even centers continuing with mask requirements and strict sanitizing...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WWL

Rare summertime RSV spike putting children in the ICU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Grayson Handy turns five months old Thursday. Luckily, he will be at home instead of in a hospital, but he is still struggling to breathe. Grayson has been fighting a severe case of RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus. "Coughing, he had a fever, then his breathing changed,"...
Texas StateKTRE

CDC WARNING: Southern states see spike in RSV cases, including Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory on an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RVS infections usually occur during the fall and winter seasons but by April 2020, RSV reports had decreased rapidly, the CDC says it’s likely due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy