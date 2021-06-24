Cancel
Boston, MA

MMA asks Gov. Baker to prioritize supplemental funding for Ch. 90 local road program in FY21 close-out budget bill

 18 days ago

As we near the end of fiscal year 2021, we are grateful for the reopening of the Commonwealth and the state’s strong financial position. Due to proactive and prudent fiscal management during the public health emergency, it appears the state will end the year with nearly $4 billion in surplus revenue. With the last several months of tax collections far surpassing the benchmark, the state will end the year in a much stronger position than most would have anticipated one year ago.

