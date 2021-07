As 'Heat Stroke 2021' continues, and this being one of the very hottest days, most folks are putting unnecessary stress on their vehicles by not using the RECIRCULATED AIR button. When you turn on the A/C in your vehicle, it sucks in air from the outside and cools it before it hits you. A genius invention that has saved many hot miles. But when it's this hot, your vehicle really, really needs to use the RECIRULATED AIR button. That stops hot outside air from blowing in and recirculates the cooler air already in your cabin. This makes your air conditioning system work way less to maintain your set temperature.