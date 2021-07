COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State once again needed a third-string quarterback to finish off a victory, and this time his name was Governor Mike DeWine. The NCAA may or may not have a plan in place by Thursday to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. Thursday is crucial because several states have already passed such laws which go into effect that day. Ohio attempted to join them, but that bill bogged down politically in the House of Representatives last week.