After many years of inertia, NASCAR's franchising model is finally beginning to take on the intended effect, and "charters" in the NASCAR Cup Series are becoming enormously sought-after. Xfinity Series team Kaulig Racing recently announced that it would enter the Cup Series in 2022 with the purchase of two charters from Spire Motorsports. Trackhouse Racing one-upped that announcement on Wednesday with the news that it would purchase the entirety of Chip Ganassi Racing's NASCAR operation, including its two charters.