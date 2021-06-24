Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN Wants To Write 'Inspirational' Book

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen has told Dr. Music in a new interview that he is open to the idea of writing an autobiography. "I started one many moons ago," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But at that time, I think what the publisher was looking for was shock value. And I didn't particularly wanna write that kind of book. I wanted to write something that was more inspirational — something that delved into what it takes to go through what I went through and come out the other side with some sort of dignity and grace," Rick said, referring to the 1984 car accident that took his left arm. "So I may revisit that. But right now, I'm super busy with everything else."

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blabbermouth Net#Abc News#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Accidentsmetalinjection

IRON MAIDEN Guitarist Adrian Smith Almost Joined DEF LEPPARD In 1991

Guitarist Adrian Smith played in Iron Maiden between 1980 and 1990, and then rejoined the band in 1999. Though according to drummer Rick Allen, Smith almost joined Def Leppard in 1991. Smith ultimately lost out to Vivian Campbell, who is still with the band to this day. "Yeah, I actually...
Musicpsychologytoday.com

The Artistic Gift in the Heart of Rick Allen

Rick Allen, the drummer for Def Leppard, shares how he returned to playing drums after losing his arm in a car accident. Allen exemplifies the power of art and music to endure even through trauma and to serve as a powerful tool for healing. Allen also shares how he creates...
MusicHighway 81 Revisited

RICK ALLEN ON THE ART OF INSPIRATION, ON THE CANVAS AND ON STAGE

With Def Leppard, drummer Rick Allen has performed in front of millions of fans around the world for more than 40 years. But when it came time to share his visual art, he had a bit of trepidation. Thankfully, his first serious piece — a portrait of guitarist Steve Clark, a founding member of the band who died in 1991 — was a success. Not because it sold for millions or drew rave reviews, but because Clark’s family loved it.
MusicPosted by
Mega 99.3

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Reveals One of ‘Best Three or Four Minutes of My Life Onstage’

Def Leppard have played to massive audiences and played alongside a number of huge names during their career, but during a recent chat with Matt Pinfield of KLOS 95.5's New And Approved (see below), Joe Elliott revealed his that one of his favorite moments of his career came when he shared the stage to perform Mott the Hoople's "All the Young Dudes" at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in 1992.
Tampa, FL987theshark.com

See Some of Def Leppard Drummer’s Performance at WTR in Tampa

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen along with DJ Ravidrums, a music producer, an electronic music artist DJ and drummer performed a special Rock/EDM set together Saturday June 5th at WTR Pool & Grill, Tampa’s ultimate seaside retreat. If you missed it, you can check out this clip from the event!
MusicNo Treble

Dave Mustaine Says Bass Tracking Is Done for Next Megadeth Album

Tracking for the new Megadeth album has been completed, though we still don’t know by whom. Frontman Dave Mustaine has confirmed that recently removed bassist David Ellefson’s parts have been re-recorded by an unnamed musician. The guitarist and vocalist said the “bass parts are all done” and “it won’t be long” until the album is completed in a Cameo to a fan named Tina.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN BUSH Says Solo Tour Celebrating His Era Of ANTHRAX Is 'Becoming A Very Good Possibility'

In a brand new interview with Pierre Gutierrez, former ANTHRAX and current. frontman John Bush was once again asked whether he is still open to the idea of embarking on a special tour during which he would perform material from his time as the singer of ANTHRAX. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Some ideas are being explored right now regarding doing it in some capacity. So we're just trying to figure out the right scenario to make it happen. But it's becoming a very good possibility."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN: The First Song I Learned On Guitar

Scott Ian has been ripping up stages for over 40 years now in ANTHRAX, but one of his earliest appearances was at an elementary talent show in fourth grade school and it was a far cry from his thrash metal career. Watch the video below from Jackson Guitars as he goes down memory lane with the first few songs he learned to play on guitar, including THE SURFARIS version of "Wipe Out".

Comments / 0

Community Policy