DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN Wants To Write 'Inspirational' Book

DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen has told Dr. Music in a new interview that he is open to the idea of writing an autobiography. "I started one many moons ago," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "But at that time, I think what the publisher was looking for was shock value. And I didn't particularly wanna write that kind of book. I wanted to write something that was more inspirational — something that delved into what it takes to go through what I went through and come out the other side with some sort of dignity and grace," Rick said, referring to the 1984 car accident that took his left arm. "So I may revisit that. But right now, I'm super busy with everything else."