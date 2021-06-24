Cancel
Before & After: A 19th-Century Townhouse in Brooklyn Is Exquisitely Restored

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitect Elizabeth Roberts works her magic on a Cobble Hill mews house for an owner looking to update its historic charms. It’s only appropriate that this property was originally intended as a respite from work. When American philanthropist Alfred White oversaw the construction of this Gothic townhome in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn in 1878, he envisioned it as a humble "workingman’s cottage" for locals who might describe themselves as such. It would stand as one of 34 individual homes known as the Warren Mews, and behind each front door would be a central staircase connecting three stories.

