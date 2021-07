By Dan Ambrose: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman says Spence Jr needs to come to see him if he successfully defends his IBF/WBC welterweight titles against Manny Pacquiao on August 21st. It’s hard for former WBA/WBC 147lb champion Thurman to be taken seriously by Errol when he lost his last fight to Manny in 2019, and he hasn’t fought in two years.