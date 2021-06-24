Ford Rolls Out Ford Go Digital Subscription Car Service In Brazil
Ford has been making drastic changes to its Brazilian business in recent months, starting with the decision to cease its manufacturing operations in the South American country back in January. That decision drew the ire of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, forced the automaker to pay 2.5 billion reais ($495 million USD) to the state of Bahia, and will lead to the closure or rebranding of 160 dealerships. Regardless, Ford has lost nearly $12 billion in Brazil over the last 10 years, so change is obviously needed, and now it has arrived in the form of Ford Go – a new digital subscription car service.fordauthority.com
