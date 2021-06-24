AbbVie acquires TeneoOne to keep pace in chase for new multiple myeloma drugs

MULTIPLE MYELOMA (MM), the second most commonly diagnosed hematologic cancer in the United States, is the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant monoclonal plasma cells in the bone marrow.1,2 MM is most frequently diagnosed among people aged 65 to 74 years (the median age at diagnosis is 69), men, and people of African American descent (2013-2017).2 It is estimated that there were 32,270 new cases and 12,830 deaths from MM in 2020. The 5-year relative survival rate of MM (2010-2016) is 3.9%, with the median age at death being 75 years.2 To diagnose MM, practitioners must distinguish it from other plasma cell neoplasms/dyscrasias.3 In addition to the patient’s history and physical examination, numerous studies are needed.3 To determine whether the patient’s MM is symptomatic or symptomatic, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recommends a complete blood count, a peripheral blood smear, blood urea nitrogen and creatinine, creatinine clearance, serum electrolytes, liver function tests, serum calcium, albumin, lactate dehydrogenase, and β2-microglobulin.3.