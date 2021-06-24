Cancel
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Luxury 5.0L 4×4 AT Officially Launches In Argentina

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Argentina’s sales declined sharply in May, largely due to a COVID-19 induced shutdown, plunging 41 percent year-over-year. One bright spot in that dreary result, however, is the Ford F-150, which enjoyed a 105 percent sales increase last month. Now, Argentinians can purchase the latest and greatest 2021 Ford F-150, as the all-new 14th generation model has officially launched exclusively in Lariat Luxury 5.0L 4×4 AT trim.

