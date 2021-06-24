Standouts from FBU's camp in Connecticut

LOCATION: Huntington, WV (Joan C. Edwards Stadium) KICKOFF TIME: 6:00 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network) 2020 RECORD: 7-3 (4-1 CUSA) Marshall enters 2021 with a new head coach at the helm. Charles Huff, while lacking experience in the head coach department, has an extensive resume spanning nearly two decades and featuring stints at Alabama, Mississippi State, Penn State, Buffalo Bills (NFL), Vanderbilt, Hampton, Maryland, and Tennessee State. Most recently, he helped recruit and bolster a talented running back room in Tuscaloosa, which saw Najee Harris selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of this year's NFL draft. He comes to Huntington to take over a roster that started out with a bang last season, only to end on a sour note with a loss against Buffalo in the Cramton Bowl.