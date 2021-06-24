Cancel
Richmond County, GA

Richmond County Schools will no longer require masks

By J. Bryan Randall
wfxg.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - In Thursday night's school board meeting, members gave an update to the school system's policy regarding the ongoing pandemic. Starting July 1, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks inside school facilities. This is in line with Gov. Kemp's final extension of the public health state of emergency in Georgia. The school board is still asking that anyone feeling sick stay home in order to protect others. They also say anyone who wishes to wear a mask may still do so.

www.wfxg.com
