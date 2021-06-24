Richmond County Sheriff's warning citizens of phone scams

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office would like to remind citizens about phone scams that are occurring throughout the county. The Richmond County Sheriff's does not contact anyone asking for money to pay for citations, warrants, or court fees. The agency is still receiving calls from citizens who have been contacted by fake or "spoof" phone numbers requesting money to be paid with the threat of themselves or a family member being arrested if not paid.