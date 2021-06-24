Eli Roth’s Shark Documentary FIN To Air July 13 Exclusively On discovery+ Watch The Trailer
Discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, announced today the launch of the powerful and timely documentary written, directed and executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker Eli Roth, FIN, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The film is produced by Lionsgate and its Pilgrim Media Group company in association with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Away productions.www.wearemoviegeeks.com