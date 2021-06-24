Eli Roth’s Shark Documentary FIN To Air July 13 Exclusively On discovery+ Watch The Trailer

Shark Week is nearly here as the annual TV event returns for its 33rd year with even bigger sharks and more record-breaking breaches beginning Sunday, July 11. Get ready for 45 hours of new shark programming as Shark Week takes viewers to new locations to study shark behaviors and more. Leading up to Shark Week, Discovery and discovery+ will celebrate sharks all month long with a shark movie festival across the network and streaming platform. Films like the Sharknado series, Mega Shark vs. Octopus, Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark, 2-Head Shark Attack, and 3-Head Shark Attack will be available on discovery+. Meanwhile, Discovery will air Jaws on July 10 at 8/7c in anticipation of Shark Week’s kick-off.