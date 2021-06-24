Cancel
Square Enix says that the Switch version of the SaGa Frontier remaster has “produced the most sales”

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, on April 15th, a remaster of Square Enix‘s SaGa Frontier released on mobile devices, PC, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game had originally released on the Playstation 1 in Japan in 1997, followed by a North American launch in 1998. Square Enix’s remaster of the game is obviously more available on platforms than the original, and according to the company, sales are doing well.

