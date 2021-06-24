Square Enix says that the Switch version of the SaGa Frontier remaster has “produced the most sales”
Earlier this year, on April 15th, a remaster of Square Enix‘s SaGa Frontier released on mobile devices, PC, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game had originally released on the Playstation 1 in Japan in 1997, followed by a North American launch in 1998. Square Enix’s remaster of the game is obviously more available on platforms than the original, and according to the company, sales are doing well.mynintendonews.com