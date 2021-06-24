Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The human family tree keeps getting more complicated

By John Timmer
Ars Technica
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's long past time to stop thinking of humanity's nearest relatives as forming a family tree. Our close relatives like the Neanderthals and Denisovans clearly interbred both with us and each other. There are also indications that an older African lineage contributed to our ancestry; Neanderthals seem to have picked up some DNA from an even older lineage as well. All of that makes humanity's ancestry look more like a river delta, with multiple channels separating and reuniting over time.

arstechnica.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Ancestors#Human Species#Human History#Human Bones#Neanderthals#Interbred#African#Eurasian#Nesher#Levallois#10 1126 Science Abh3020
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows how near-death experiences in humans may have an evolutionary origin

Near-death experiences are known from all parts of the world, various times and numerous cultural backgrounds. This universality suggests they may have a biological origin and purpose, but exactly what this could be has been largely unexplored. A new study conducted jointly by the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) and the...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Fossil Discovery of a Distinct, Ancient Human Species Points to Complicated Evolutionary Process

Analysis of recently discovered fossils found in Israel suggests that interactions between different human species were more complex than previously believed, according to a team of researchers including Binghamton University anthropology professor Rolf Quam. The research team, led by Israel Hershkovitz from Tel Aviv University, published their findings in Science,...
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Massive ‘dragon man’ skull found in Chinese well reveals possible new hominid family tree branch more closely related to modern humans than Neanderthals

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The discovery of a huge fossilized skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Scientists discover at the Dead Sea a mineral previously only known in meteorites

Allabogdanite was first reported in the early 2000s from the Onello - a small iron meteorite recovered from the gold placer at the Bolshoi Dolguchan River in Eastern Yakutia. Chemically, the mineral belongs to phosphides - the compounds containing phosphorus in a negative oxidation state. It was named in honour of the crystallographer Alla Bogdanova. Since that, allabogdanite was identified in several iron meteorites. The recent discovery at the Dead Sea is the first confirmation of the mineral on Earth. Allabogdanite was detected in the course of a systematic study of terrestrial phosphides from the Dead Sea region.
ScienceCosmos

A new mystery human species has been discovered in Israel

An international group of archaeologists have discovered a missing piece in the story of human evolution. Excavations at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla have recovered a skull that may represent a late-surviving example of a distinct Homo population, which lived in and around modern-day Israel from about 420,000 to 120,000 years ago.
New Brunswick, NJpopular-archaeology.com

Huge volcanic eruption disrupted climate but not human evolution

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY—New Brunswick, N.J. (July 9, 2021) — A massive volcanic eruption in Indonesia about 74,000 years ago likely caused severe climate disruption in many areas of the globe, but early human populations were sheltered from the worst effects, according to a Rutgers-led study. The findings appear in the journal...
ScienceScience Now

DNA from dirt can offer new view of ancient life

For almost 2 decades, genomes isolated from fossils have galvanized the study of human evolution. Yet despite vast improvements in retrieving and analyzing that DNA, researchers have deciphered whole genomes from just 23 archaic humans, 18 of them Neanderthals. This week, however, marks the publication of the fourth study in less than 3 months describing isolation and sequencing of DNA from sediments. The studies reveal new details about which animals and humans lived in these areas over time—and when. Together, they also open the door to what will be a far more plentiful supply of ancient genetic material and a richer understanding of the life of the humans, bears, bison, and other organisms that supplied that DNA.
ScienceArs Technica

When science breaks bad: A rogue gallery of history’s worst scientists

Walter Freeman was ambidextrous, so he could do two lobotomies at the same time. These involved jabbing two icepicks from the junk drawer in his kitchen into the eye sockets of two different patients until he felt the thin orbital bones behind their eyes crack. Swishing the picks back and forth was then all it took to sever each patient’s frontal lobe from her limbic system, unhooking her executive function and judgement from her emotions and appetites. Yes, it was usually a her.
ScienceInverse

The mystery of human brain evolution just got more complicated

One of the most consequential evolutionary truths of our species is the dramatic increase in the size of our brains. Over the past million years, the brains of the Homo genus have tripled in size. What we don’t know for certain is why, despite theories ranging from encountering more information and calories to encountering magic mushrooms.
SciencePosted by
Forbes

Study Shows How Humanity Survived The Toba Supervolcano Eruption

A massive volcanic eruption in Indonesia about 74,000 years ago likely caused severe climate disruption in many areas of the globe, but early human populations were sheltered from the worst effects, suggests a new study published in the journal PNAS. The explosion of the Toba supervolcano, located on the modern...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Scientists say climate change impacted the body and brain size of humans

Researchers led by the University of Cambridge and Tübingen published a new study that looks at the changing climate and how it impacted the body size of Homo sapiens and our ancient ancestors. Researchers gathered measurements from brain and body size of over 300 fossils from the genus Homo that have been discovered across the globe. Combining data on the body and brain size of ancient humans along with reconstructing the world’s regional climates over the last million years, scientists say they have pinpointed specific climates experienced by each fossil while it was living.
EnvironmentInverse

A vital aspect of human evolution may be due to climate change

I’m going to shock no one by stating this: Climate change is manifesting itself on our planet in historically unprecedented ways. In some parts of the U.S., temperature and rainfall records are being broken on a day-by-day basis. A gigantic maelstrom of fossil fuels is literally on fire in the middle of the ocean. In truth, the climate drives much more than these environmental crises — it changes and shapes our species’ evolutionary path, too.
Scienceearth.com

Changes in Earth’s tilt led to the emergence of complex life

Researchers at the University of Southampton have just solved the mystery of how multicellular life appeared at a time when the Earth’s climate was the most hostile it has ever been. The experts report that complex life was able to emerge, and even thrive, in an inhospitable climate due to changes in Earth’s orbit.
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

Evolution Explains Puzzling Aspects of the Human Mind

Evolution explains aspects of the human condition that we already know about, but that are puzzling without the light of evolution. Evolution also helps us solve other puzzles in the social and cognitive sciences. Without evolutionary theory, our understanding of the human mind would be considerably diminished. This essay is...
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Fossilized ancient ostrich eggshell shines a light on extreme climate change

The ostrich has been around for thousands of years, and researchers have found evidence in ancient ostrich eggshells about extreme climate change that faced the ostrich and the early ancestors of humans. In the research, scientists found parts of the interior of South Africa that are dry and sparsely populated today were wetland and grassland between 250,000 and 350,000 years ago. Those time frames match a key time in human evolution.

Comments / 1

Community Policy