The human family tree keeps getting more complicated
It's long past time to stop thinking of humanity's nearest relatives as forming a family tree. Our close relatives like the Neanderthals and Denisovans clearly interbred both with us and each other. There are also indications that an older African lineage contributed to our ancestry; Neanderthals seem to have picked up some DNA from an even older lineage as well. All of that makes humanity's ancestry look more like a river delta, with multiple channels separating and reuniting over time.arstechnica.com