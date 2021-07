Jose Mourinho insists England must use wing-backs to combat Germany in their Euro 2020 last 16 tie today.The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager has identified Die Mannschaft’s wing-backs, Robin Gosens and Joshua Kimmich, as key players at Wembley this evening.Joachim Low’s side have enjoyed mixed success this tournament, though their finest performance came in the thrashing of Portugal, who used a back four and struggled to cope with the Atalanta and Bayern Munich stars.Mourinho has therefore urged Gareth Southgate to negate the threat by turning to a system with three or five at the back.“I think the...