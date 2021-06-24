Cancel
Oil Prices Show Slight Gains

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil eked out a small gain in a choppy trading session with traders awaiting upcoming deliberations among OPEC+ producers that may lead to a supply hike. U.S. crude futures closed 0.3% higher after switching between small gains and losses on Thursday. Oil’s recent advance pushed the commodity into overbought territory earlier this week, signaling the rally may fade. When it meets next week, the producer alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is widely expected to revive some more of its halted output, according to a Bloomberg survey.

