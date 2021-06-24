Oil Prices Show Slight Gains

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday from the $75 level. This is a market that continues to be threatened by a couple of different things, not the least of which will be the uncertainty around OPEC+ and all of the noise with that situation as far as coming together with some type of output quota. Furthermore, at the same time we have to worry about the global economy slowing down due to the Delta variant and threats of lockdowns in various economies yet again. With that being said, the $70 level underneath should be supportive.