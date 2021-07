If you live and hunt in the East, Midwest, or South, it’s easy to assume that Arizona’s recent trail-cam ban is a big-government overreaction to a non-issue. That was my initial take. After all, trail cameras have been a part of hunting for decades; their use is widespread and increasingly popular. And while there’s the occasional murmuring question about trail cams giving hunters an unfair edge, those queries come off as a little far fetched to many of us. If you live in Pennsylvania or Wisconsin or Mississippi and you get a picture of a whitetail buck on your 80-acre farm, your camera probably revealed more about what you don’t know about the buck than what you just learned.