Dance With Pride

Are you stuck at home for the 4th of July holiday? Take a trip to the Catskills (and back in time to 1987) with Dirty Dancing, arguably one of the best dancing movies and standards-setter for any hopeless romantic young woman going on a wholesome family vacation. It’s the summer of 1963 and innocent, 17-year-old Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) takes a trip with her family only to meet the handsome dance instructor and soon-to-be love of her life, Johnny Castle (the late and great, Patrick Swayze). How do they connect? Well, behind her parents back for one. But mostly through the language of (dirty) dancing. As the perfect movie to kick off the holiday weekend and the rest of the summer, Dirty Dancing will have you crazy for Swayze in no time.