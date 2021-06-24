Cancel
Dance With Pride

vineyardgazette.com
 18 days ago

The Yard is hosting its annual summer Pride dance party on Saturday, June 26 at Featherstone Center for the Arts. The event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and is hosted by TruDee. DJ. Pretty Ninja supplies the music. For those who want to party but can’t make the trip,...

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

Theater & DanceDecider

‘Dirty Dancing’

Are you stuck at home for the 4th of July holiday? Take a trip to the Catskills (and back in time to 1987) with Dirty Dancing, arguably one of the best dancing movies and standards-setter for any hopeless romantic young woman going on a wholesome family vacation. It’s the summer of 1963 and innocent, 17-year-old Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) takes a trip with her family only to meet the handsome dance instructor and soon-to-be love of her life, Johnny Castle (the late and great, Patrick Swayze). How do they connect? Well, behind her parents back for one. But mostly through the language of (dirty) dancing. As the perfect movie to kick off the holiday weekend and the rest of the summer, Dirty Dancing will have you crazy for Swayze in no time.
Theater & Dancemyneworleans.com

Last Dance, Last Chance

There are certain staples for wedding celebrations that are expected but have become truly classic aspects we look forward to witnessing. One of those moments is the first dance. Many couples use this as an opportunity to express their love and unity through their favorite song and, if you’re like us, many guests wait in anticipation to see which song the couple picked.
La Mesa, CAeastcountymagazine.org

VISIONARY DANCE THEATRE PRESENTS “CRUIZE” IN CELEBRATION OF PRIDE MONTH

June 28, 2021 (La Mesa) - Visionary Dance Theatre presents "Cruize" at the Visionary Performance Space (8674 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942) July 2-3 at 7 p.m. In celebration of Pride Month, VDT highlights work from San Diego LGBTQ+ dance artists. Artistic Director Spencer John Powell and Assistant Artistic Director Tanya Lewis collaborate with the VDT dancers to pay homage to the 1980s club scene. The collection of works includes pieces about the LatinX transgender experience, a mother's loss of her son to AIDS, and LGBTQ+ intimacy.
Terre Haute, INPosted by
Tribune Star

It's time to dance for CASY

The 15th annual Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars is underway with a goal of adding to the $2 million raised over the last 14 years for the youth of Terre Haute. The event, hosted by Chances And Services for Youth, announced 12 prolific community members as the Stars for the 2021 season.
Chicago, ILEDMTunes

Chicago’s Pride in the Park Festival Wraps Up Pride Month With Music, Dancing, and Smiles

I don’t know about you guys, but June was something very special. It’s like we all began to feel again. The feeling of drive and motivation. It seemed that there were (and are) more reasons to smile. The camaraderie amongst our friends, family, and even strangers was and are very tangible. The feelings of kindness and love began spreading across our world. Don’t get me wrong – there’s still the presence of obstacles and struggle. But when June 1st hit, everything started to look a little brighter.
Edmond, OKedmondoutlook.com

Jude’s Joy of Dancing

Jude Flurry dances with a nimble precision that impresses audiences. His fancy footwork of Irish tap steps and kicks draws the eye, but the genuine smile on his face is equally captivating. Jude began Irish dancing in Edmond at the age of six, joining some friends and his sister, Vienna....
Hanson, MAwhitmanhansonexpress.com

Grade eight dance

Paparazzi parents, family and friends gathered to photograph the special night for the eighth-graders on the Hanson Town Green before their year-end dance and dinner at Somewhere Else Tavern, in Bryantville on June 17. See more photos, page 6.
Gardeningcookcountynews-herald.com

Dance of the ditch

Consider the Lupine. Intriguing for many reasons, including its pronunciation. In spite of the way it’s spelled, don’t call it a Lou Pine unless you enjoy being looked at funny, over reading glasses. ‘Loo-pin is the correct way to say it. Got it? Good. Now - the Lupine is a purple flower, though some are red-purple and some are blue-purple. […]
Theater & Dancecreativeloafing.com

Bottom of the Month Blues Dance

This is our eighth Bottom of the Month Blues night and our 66th Wednesday online dance!. Join us from the safety of your own home for some music, dancing, and more with us! We continue these Wednesday evenings until we are able to get back together in person!. Spread the...
Cottage Grove, ORCottage Grove Sentinel

‘Down the rabbit hole’ of dance

The scene in Bohemia Park on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 was bustling with dancers. Their expert bearings in tutus, ballet shoes and plenty of bobby pins, would never have betrayed the weather to be in the upper 90s, peeking through into the 100s at points. But the...
Theater & DancePosted by
DFW Community News

Friday Evening Country Dance

Meet new people, have some refreshments and spend the evening dancing in a relaxed atmosphere. The band for July is Rough Riders. Please see the event flyer for complete details. A Senior Recreation Center membership is not required to participate.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Unveiled

Electronic dance music concerts are becoming more popular in cities around the United States and around the world. They are very similar to large outdoor rock concerts in that they feature music by a number of different artists. The main difference is that the DJ typically plays the electronic dance music as opposed to just playing the same old song again. Music fans love both types of music because they feel like they are out on the dance floor in a club having fun. This venue usually features a smaller stage inside with lighting that is set differently from other venues.
Kosciusko, MSbreezynews.com

Live Music and Dancing at the VFW

Come out to the Kosciusko VFW on the first and third Saturdays of each month for live music and dancing. 60s tribute band “Sidetrack” will be performing this Saturday, July 3 from 8:00pm – midnight. Refreshments will be available for purchase. The VFW is located 2 miles West of Kosciusko...
Murfreesboro, TNmurfreesborotn.gov

Musical Theatre Dance Camp

Musical Theatre Camp is a jazz and tap based camp filled with Broadway style dancing and music to ensure that students have solid foundation in the dance abilities. This form of dancing emphasizes learning performance skills such as connecting with the audience and using facial expressions. This camp also promotes strength in feet and legs for a better understanding of music and rhythm and is specially designed for those wanting to improve their dance technique. For ages 10 - 17. Maximum Capacity: 20 participants Registration begins Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.
Theater & DancePosted by
EDNPub

microphilharmonic: Dance Variations

Michael Anderson and Alice Blankenship are joined by Sergei Teleshev on accordion and Sean Peterson on bass for an intriguing evening of dance-based pieces, including Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5, Witold Lutoslawski’s 5 Dance Preludes, Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances, S, Shostakovich’s Waltz No. 2, and a set of traditional Scandinavian folk dances.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Envision to headline dance party

HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council invites residents to put on their dancing shoes and come party at Centennial Station. But you better hurry, because tickets are limited. The Arts Council will present Dancin’ & Shaggin’ at the Station with special guest Envision on Friday, July 16, from...
Theater & DancePhillyBite

The Wildwoods Dance Xplosion National Dance Finals

The Wildwoods Convention Center hosts Dance Xplosion National Dance finals. During the six-day event, dancers will compete for cash and prizes from all over the country. The competition will feature solos, duets, trios, large groups, small groups performed by dancers of all skill levels, from amateurs to experienced dancers. Each performance will be choreographed to music, and that is sure to amaze.

