AtoZ Picks: Back the team with their star returning in Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Clippers Game 3
The series between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers shifts back to LA for game 3 on Thursday night. The Phoenix Suns hold a 2-0 series lead after winning game two in dramatic fashion. Kawhi Leonard will remain out for the Los Angeles Clippers and Chris Paul is expected to be back for the Suns. Devin Booker and the Suns had an off night shooting the ball in game two, but with Paul being back that shouldn’t continue.atozsportsnashville.com
Comments / 0