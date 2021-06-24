Buy Before You Sell? Unlocking Inventory With a Bridge Solution

Listings. That’s what every agent wants. But, with inventory reaching record lows, how do we get more people to list their homes for sale?. The answer is simple. Engage homeowners; show them all the options available to sell their home, along with the benefits and drawbacks of each solution. You can no longer compete by offering only open market listings; you have to bring all offers to the table. Beyond iBuyers, bridge buyers are another option gaining popularity; they allow people to buy their new home before selling their old one. iBuyers have been the center of attention for the past few years, but the data shows that bridge buyers have been a far better option for consumers recently.