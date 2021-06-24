Franklin Police Asking for Assistance in Locating Missing Juvenile
The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Jaheim Conley, 17, was reported missing by his guardian. Jaheim was last seen by a family member on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, leaving the residence in a dark colored vehicle driven by an unknown female and could possibly enroute to Dallas,Texas. Jaheim was last seen wearing a white shirt, yellow rubber bracelet, light colored jeans, a gray jacket, black Nike slippers, carrying a black duffel bag and a colorful backpack.www.kadn.com