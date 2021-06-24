Cancel
Franklin, LA

Franklin Police Asking for Assistance in Locating Missing Juvenile

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Jaheim Conley, 17, was reported missing by his guardian. Jaheim was last seen by a family member on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, leaving the residence in a dark colored vehicle driven by an unknown female and could possibly enroute to Dallas,Texas. Jaheim was last seen wearing a white shirt, yellow rubber bracelet, light colored jeans, a gray jacket, black Nike slippers, carrying a black duffel bag and a colorful backpack.

