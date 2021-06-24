Cancel
GT’s Living Foods Launches Synergy Scholarship For LGBTQ+ Youth And Allies

The Founder & CEO of GT’s Living Foods, GT Dave, announced the Synergy Scholarship on behalf of new, non-profit entity, The GT Dave Foundation. The Synergy Scholarship fund is a $250,000 commitment awarded to LGBTQ+ youth pursuing entrepreneurial careers. The announcement of the Synergy Scholarship comes as part of a larger summer 2021 initiative, CommUNITY, celebrating three key pillars: uplifting diverse peoples, preservation of the planet, and accessibility to nutritious foods.

