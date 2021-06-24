GT’s Living Foods Launches Synergy Scholarship For LGBTQ+ Youth And Allies

Children, youth, families, singles, and every combo are welcome!. Behind the Tomes Higgins House, next to Christ Church Greenwich. Join us as we re-emerge from the pandemic and begin again our social LGBTQ+ gatherings for the LGBTQ+ community and the people who love and support them. Bring friends and meet new ones. Our first event was overwhelmingly popular and now we look forward to gathering in person once again. We will grill burgers and hot dogs, salads, picnic food and serve refreshments.