Business is guaranteed for the Stilwell restaurant, located inside downtown’s new Loews Hotel (1515 Wyandotte, St., KCMO). It would have been enough for the space to just be beautiful—and it is, polished and modern with a skyline view. But the cocktails at Bar Stilwell in the lobby and Horsefeather Social, the hotel’s stunning upper patio, are worth trying even if you’re not wearing a conference badge.