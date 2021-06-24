Pete's Kitchen Begins Pulling All-Nighters Again This Weekend

Night owls, take note: A Colfax staple will once again be open during the graveyard shift on Fridays and Saturdays starting June 25. As Denver's great post-pandemic reopening began gaining steam in May, we wondered about the future of all- night dining options in town — and so did Alex Barakos, the grandson of Denver restaurant legend Pete Contos, who passed away in 2019. Contos may be gone, but his family continues to run Pete's Kitchen at 1962 East Colfax Avenue, Pete's Satire Lounge next door and several other restaurants around town.