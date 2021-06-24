Cancel
Winston Marshall Permanently Leaves Mumford & Sons Amid Controversy

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The banjoist received backlash for praising right-wing journalist Andy Ngo's controversial book, 'Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.'

Musicfoxwilmington.com

Mumford and Sons’ Winston Marshall talks decision to quit band after political backlash: A ‘moral conundrum’

Mumford & Sons founding member Winston Marshall is opening up about his decision to announce his exit from the band so that he can “speak freely” about politics. The 33-year-old was known as the lead guitarist and banjo player for the band. Last month, he quit the band after sparking a social media storm in March by tweeting admiration for “Unmasked,” a book by right-wing writer-activist Andy Ngo that attacked far-left militant groups collectively known as antifa.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Jamie Lynn Spears Receives Death Threats Amid Free Britney Controversy

Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about her and her children receiving death threats as the furor surrounding her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship mounts. The actress and mother of two, 30, took to Instagram at the weekend to share her concerns that her two young daughters have been targeted by people wishing her ill for her perceived role in her sister's situation.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Viral Double Murder Suspect Who Represented Himself In Court

Very rarely do people elect to defend themselves in court in the United States. With a constitutional right to a lawyer during a trial--plus if you can't afford one, one will be appointed to you, it's a very specific strategic move to elect to represent yourself in court. To defend yourself on double murder charges is a decision many people would find hard to rationalize.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Justin Bieber Sets Internet On Fire With New Look

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have been spotted shopping in Paris. Justin has had various looks over the years, but it looks like he’s enjoying his buzz cut hairstyle and clean shaven appearance. Bieber’s buzz cut comes after he was criticized for his dreadlocks.
nickiswift.com

Meghan McCain Makes A Bold Claim On The View

Uh-oh, Meghan McCain is back on "The View," and folks are again making a big deal of it. This time, the subject started out simply enough, introduced by Joy Behar: whether Olivia Rodrigo is stealing from Courtney Love's band Hole for her new promotional photos. Rodrigo is as hot as can be right now, with her new album "Sour" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and its enormous hit single "Drivers License" still getting frequent airplay. Rodrigo also announced a livestream of her "Sour Prom Concert Film," with accompanying photos that look slightly similar to the cover of Hole's 1994 album "Live Through This." Love called Rodrigo out on social media for "stealing an original idea," but there are several questions surrounding even that comment.
Theater & Danceofficialcharts.com

Dave & Stormzy, BTS and The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber heading for Official Singles Chart Top 10

Dave & Stormzy are heading for the highest new entry on this week’s Official Singles Chart. The British rappers’ first ever collaboration Clash, taken from Dave’s upcoming album We’re All Alone In This Together, goes in at Number 4 on today (July 11)’s Official Chart: First Look. Should Clash’s momentum continue, it will mark Dave’s eighth UK Top 10 single and Stormzy’s 12th.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour News: Japanese Breakfast, Tori Amos, JER, Laura Jane Grace, more

JER (OPENING FOR JEFF ROSENSTOCK) JER, the solo project of Jeremy Hunter (Skatune Network, We Are The Union), is gearing up to release their debut album on Bad Time Records this year, and they’ve just announced their first ever shows: opening Jeff Rosenstock’s SKA DREAM nights, in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston. See all of Jeff's upcoming dates here.
RelationshipsPage Six

Drake Bell announces marriage and birth of son amid legal woes

Timing is, as they say, everything. Drake Bell announced in one fell swoop that he has married and that he and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, have welcomed a son — weeks after the actor pleaded guilty to crimes “against a minor.”. Bell made the announcement on Twitter (in Spanish,...
Celebritiesiconvsicon.com

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett To Take “SmartLess” Podcast On Tour

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett celebrate the first anniversary of their highly successful podcast, “SmartLess,” announcing that they will be bringing their show and their friends on the road with SMARTLESS TOUR LIVE. The limited run will kick off on February 2nd in Toronto’s Massey Hall followed by stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago and Madison (WI) before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theatre on February 12th.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Talk': Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Replaced by Beloved Male Star

There's been much speculation about who might replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk. Osbourne departed the program earlier this year after an on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. As for who will replace Osbourne, The Wrap reported on Monday that Jerry O'Connell is nearing a deal to fill that vacated slot.
Celebritieskaxe.org

Sidney Madden

Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same. Originally from...
HollywoodLife

Naya Rivera’s Son Josey Hollis Dorsey: Everything To Know About ‘Glee’ Star’s Kid

Josey Hollis Dorsey’s claim to fame is a heartbreaking one, as he first gained a lot of notoriety after his mom, Naya Rivera, died saving him. Josey Hollis Dorsey is best known as Glee star Naya Rivera and actor Ryan Dorsey‘s only child together. He turns six years old in September 2021, and he has certainly grown a lot since Naya’s tragic passing in July 2020. Even though he hasn’t lived a lot of life yet, he’s experienced a lot of sorrow at such a young age. Especially given the fact that he was the last person to ever see his mother alive. Find out more about him here.

