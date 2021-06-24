Winston Marshall Permanently Leaves Mumford & Sons Amid Controversy
The banjoist received backlash for praising right-wing journalist Andy Ngo's controversial book, 'Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.'www.iheart.com
The banjoist received backlash for praising right-wing journalist Andy Ngo's controversial book, 'Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.'www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com