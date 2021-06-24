Cancel
Fairfax, VA

Advocacy group giving way free marijuana seeds to celebrate legalization

Inside Nova
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Marijuana Justice will celebrate the first day of cannabis legalization in Virginia with a free seed giveaway at sites around the state. Under the law in effect July 1, adults 21 years of age or older will be able to legally possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana if they don’t intend to distribute the substance. Marijuana cannot be used in public or while driving, lawmakers said. Virginia decriminalized marijuana last year and reduced possession penalties to a $25 civil penalty and no jail time for amounts up to an ounce. In the past, possessing up to half an ounce could lead to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

www.insidenova.com

