Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Pfizer halts distribution of anti-smoking drug after finding carcinogen

By Reuters
CNBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drugmaker is recalling a number of lots of the anti-smoking drug. Chantix was approved by the FDA in May 2006 as a prescription medication which, along with support, helps adults aged 18 and over quit smoking and is used for 12 to 24 weeks. Pfizer said on Thursday it...

www.cnbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Carcinogen#Ndma#Zantac#Sanofi Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Juul Labs Awaits FDA Decision On Vaping Products

With a Sept. 9 deadline looming, the clock is ticking for the Food and Drug Administration to decide if Juul Labs' vaping products should remain on the U.S. market as an alternative for smokers. The New York Times on Monday reported on Juul's precarious status and how the FDA's decision...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Enochian BioSciences Announces FDA Acceptance Of Pre-IND Request For Potential Cure For Hepatitis B Virus Infection

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ENOB) - Get Report - Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the FDA has accepted a Pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a potential cure of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Written comments are expected this Fall.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Declining Vaccine Efficacy—Particularly Among Older Individuals—Prompting Pfizer’s Emergency Booster Request, Former FDA Chief Says

In a televised interview Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former chief of the Food and Drug Administration, stressed the urgency of approving new vaccine boosters in the United States and said data from Israel shows declining efficacy among people vaccinated late last year—prompting vaccine-maker Pfizer to request an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 booster.
Industrybiospace.com

Bayer Wins Approval for CKD Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlit Bayer’s Kerendia (finerenone) to reduce the progression of chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes. The first nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) is approved for adults with chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes. Kerendia was explicitly approved to reduce...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Gives Enochian Positive Signal on Hijack RNA Treatment for HBV

Los Angeles-based biopharmaceutical firm Enochian BioSciences has announced that it has gotten a green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for feedback on a possible cure for infections caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). In a statement, the company said that it values the FDA's feedback...
Medical & BiotechGenetic Engineering News

FDA Seeks Review of Staff-Biogen Talks Leading to Alzheimer’s Drug Approval

Weeks of controversy over the FDA’s approval last month of Aduhelm™ (aducanumab-avwa), the Alzheimer’s disease drug co-developed by Biogen and Eisai, culminated Friday in an unusual request by the agency’s acting commissioner to have a federal watchdog review the FDA’s dealings with Biogen. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, cited...
Medical & BiotechMySanAntonio

Biogen partner pushing on with second drug despite controversy

Fresh off the historic but controversial approval of its Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm with Biogen Inc. in the U.S., Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co. says it's pushing ahead with its second therapy to combat the disease, which has shown fewer side effects and could come in a more convenient form for patients.
Medical & Biotechourcommunitynow.com

Pfizer, BioNTech to Submit Data on Booster to Combat Delta Variant

A new vaccine formula is in the works for the Delta variant, but in the meantime, Pfizer-BioNTech wants a booster available. Pfizer and BioNTech have announced they will be seeking approval from the FDA for a booster shot to battle the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The booster is a third dose that would be given to people who have already received two shots of the current Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The companies will be submitting data from a study on the effectiveness of the booster in the next few weeks.
HealthABC13 Houston

FDA trims use of Alzheimer's drug amid backlash over controversial decision

WASHINGTON -- A month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer's drug, U.S. health regulators on Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use. The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get...
Diseases & Treatmentstctmd.com

FDA Approves Finerenone for Adults With CKD and Type 2 Diabetes

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved finerenone (Kerendia; Bayer) to reduce the risk of kidney function decline, kidney failure, cardiovascular death, nonfatal heart attacks, and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes. The drug received priority review and fast track designations.
PharmaceuticalsNRToday.com

Letter: Cannabis can work with opioids to treat pain safely

There is nothing to disagree with in the recent editorial promoting the No Pain bill designed to increase use of non-opioid treatment of pain. The fewer needless deaths from opioid overdoses the better. However, if the goal is to reduce opioid use in the treatment of pain, then the scientific literature strongly shows that the addition of cannabis to opioids does just that. There are some inconsistencies in the studies concerning the effectiveness of cannabis alone in relieving pain. Some studies show strong benefits, while other studies are equivocal. However, results are quite consistent in showing that most patients given access to cannabis to augment opioid treatment of pain reduce their intake of opioids. As one of many examples, a new study in the journal, Supportive Care in Cancer (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00520-021-06301-x) found that “The addition of Medical Cannabis to standard oncology care was well-tolerated and may lead to improved pain control and lower opioid requirements.” There is even a famous report from 2014 in the journal, JAMA Internal Medicine (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/1898878) showing that rates of death from opioid overdoses decreased by 25% in states that had made medical cannabis legal. Admittedly, subsequent studies have been inconsistent in that finding. In any case, there are no indications whatsoever that cannabis exacerbates any dangers of opioids such as alcohol or benzodiazepines can do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy