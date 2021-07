My eighteen year old son is a huge salary cap/statistics/Moneyball guy when it comes to team sports such as baseball and hockey. His love of numbers has led to many late-night discussions about which third line right wing would fit into the salary cap for the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL. After one of our discussions, my son challenged me to come up with a statistical analysis that affords the answer to one question: How would one get on the PGA Tour?