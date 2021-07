The night San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone were assassinated, many expected a riot; instead, hundreds gathered at the intersection of Castro and Market streets for a solemn candlelight vigil and walked to City Hall. There, according to Brian Springfield, director of Friends of Harvey Milk Plaza, Harry Britt, the man who would succeed Milk, promised that one day, there would be “something special” with Milk’s name on it.