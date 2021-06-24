Cancel
The War For Talent And Great Resignation Puts Human Resources Professionals And Chief Remote Work Officers In High Demand

By Jack Kelly
Forbes
Forbes
 18 days ago
What a difference a few months makes. Human resources (HR) professionals went from laying off workers and desperately trying to hold onto their own jobs to becoming one of the hottest growth areas. According to Indeed, the large job aggregation site, listings for human resources are up 52.5%, significantly higher than other sectors on the site. As a comparison, U.S. job postings on the aggregation site on June 18 were up 30.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

