10709 Pruett Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

Welcome home to this spacious one owner 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the desirable Magnolia Ridge neighborhood in Glen Allen. This 3484 sq ft bright home offers an open concept through out and a 2 car garage with storage shelves. Walk through the front door and you will be greeted in a lovely open foyer with hardwood floors and a formal living room and dining room to your left. Continue on to the large living room, an open kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, and a beautiful morning room with access to the deck and a large backyard. The second floor features a large master bedroom, master bath with both a jacuzzi and standing shower and two walk-in closets. 3 other large bedrooms, one full bath, and a laundry room complete this floor. While you're upstairs, don’t forget to check out the large unfinished attic space with access from one of the bedrooms. The owners just got a brand new roof and skylights installed within the last year. This wonderful community offers a pool, tennis & basketball courts, a clubhouse, and playgrounds. Easy access to the major highways, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Schedule your showing today….