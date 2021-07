Dietz: Daniels is the starting quarterback for the Sun Devils, a post he’s held since the start of the 2019 college football season. Fantastically smooth and svelte athlete; running style is a smidge upright, but elusiveness is scary good and he’s extremely fast. Has the arm strength to make all of the throws; some of the deep passes he threw were textbook and directly on target. Great velocity on his passes as well - no passes flutter in the air. Touch has improved a ton as his career at ASU has advanced - the coaching staff has allowed the playbook to open up more for him to work on some play-action plays and call audibles at the line of scrimmage. Subscribe for full article.