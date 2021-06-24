Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FLAGLER AND CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT * At 514 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Andalusia, moving west at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Palatka, Bunnell, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Bostwick, Orange Mills, Bardin and Hollister.alerts.weather.gov