What Canada’s Looser Travel Restrictions Mean For Your Summer Vacay Plans

It felt like we’d never get here, but slowly but surely, life is inching back towards some semblance of pre-COVID life. The latest indicator that we’re returning to the before times? The ability to hop on a plane with relative ease. ICYMI, on June 21, the Canadian government announced that it will be lifting some mandatory travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Canadians on July 5. (How do you say “get me on a plane with a negroni STAT!” in Italian?). Before you book your dream vacation, there’s some essential things to consider — like what exactly are the new restrictions? What are the experts saying? And also, should we even be travelling at all?