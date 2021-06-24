Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld to direct and star in Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts

Derrick
 18 days ago

Jerry Seinfeld is taking his longtime infatuation of Pop-Tarts to Hollywood. The Emmy-winning funnyman is set to direct, produce and star in “Unfrosted,” a new Netflix comedy about the iconic brand of breakfast pastries.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Tarts#Comedy#Pop Tarts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Star Wars and Shadow and Bone stars join Tom Hardy's Netflix movie

Star Wars and Shadow and Bone stars have joined Tom Hardy's forthcoming Netflix movie. According to Variety, Timothy Olyphant (who played Cobb Vanth in the second season of The Mandalorian) and Jessie Mei Li (aka Alina Starkov in the Netflix fantasy series) have been added to the streamer's forthcoming thriller Havoc.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Fear Street’s Julia Rehwald age, Instagram, height, roles: Everything to know about the Kate actress – Netflix News

Netflix fans are in for a treat today as the first film in the Fear Street trilogy, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, has officially dropped. The movie follows a group of friends who are being chased by an urban legend in their town, and things get pretty bloody very fast. One of the movie’s stars, Julia Rehwald, plays the part of Kate. She’s protagonist Deena’s (Kiana Madeira) best friend who at times serves as comic relief and also shows a softer side, too.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fear Street: Part 1 Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Horror Movie

The Fear Street Trilogy, based on the legendary YA horror fiction novels written by R.L. Stine, is about to debut, starting with Fear Street Part 1: 1994. The slasher film is set in, you’ll never guess, 1994, when a group of teenagers discover that the horrifying events that have occurred in Shadyside, Ohio might be connected. What's more, they may be the next targets after the curse on the town resurfaces. Directed by Leigh Janiak, the horror flick features Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Maya Hawke, Fred Hechinger, and Ashley Zukerman, with a script co-written by Phil Graziadei and Janiak.
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Live-action Polly Pocket movie to be written, directed by Lena Dunham and star Lily Collins

Micro-doll Polly Pocket is coming to the big screen. The live-action family comedy from Mattel and MGM that will be written and directed by Golden Globe-winner Lena Dunham (“Industry,” “Girls”) and star two-time Golden Globe-nominee Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris,” “Mank”) as Polly, a pocket-sized woman who forms a friendship with a young girl.
CelebritiesEW.com

The Weeknd to star in, produce, and co-write HBO series about a pop singer and a cult

The Weeknd is heading to a cult, on TV at least. The After Hours singer is currently developing a series for HBO as star, producer, and co-writer, EW can confirm. Currently titled The Idol, the series is set to follow a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult. It's unclear at this time which character the Weeknd will portray on the show.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Tenet and Tomb Raider stars' new Netflix movie

Tenet actor John David Washington is a man on the run in the first trailer for Netflix's Beckett. Also starring Tomb Raider's Alicia Vikander, The Predator's Boyd Holbrook and Old's Vicky Krieps, this one looks like a relentless thriller guaranteed to keep film fans on the edge of their sofas.
MoviesSFGate

Zack Snyder's 'mature' Star Wars movie coming to Netflix

This article, Zack Snyder's 'mature' Star Wars movie coming to Netflix, originally appeared on CNET.com. Zack Snyder pitched a Star Wars movie 10 years ago, but Lucasfilm didn't go for it. So he's changed the name to Rebel Moon and is now making the movie as a potential franchise-starter for Netflix .
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is Werewolves Within on Netflix? – Netflix News

The comedy horror film Werewolves Within is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s no surprise that subscribers are curious to know if they can watch the wickedly funny endeavor on Netflix. The Josh Ruben-directed film is based on a video game of the same name developed by Red Storm...
TV Showsgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is No Sudden Move on Netflix? – Netflix News

The crime thriller No Sudden Move from director Steven Soderbergh is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes leading to widespread speculation as to whether or not the film occupies a place within Netflix’s extensive library. Soderbergh is notoriously known for such motion pictures as Ocean’s Eleven, Traffic, and Logan Lucky, as...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Beloved Will Ferrell Movie Is Dominating Netflix

NASCAR is a uniquely American phenomenon, which would go a long way to explaining why Adam McKay and Will Ferrell‘s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby would prove to be a huge success after earning $163 million at the box office, even though less than 10% of that total came from markets outside the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy