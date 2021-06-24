Jerry Seinfeld to direct and star in Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts

The Fear Street Trilogy, based on the legendary YA horror fiction novels written by R.L. Stine, is about to debut, starting with Fear Street Part 1: 1994. The slasher film is set in, you’ll never guess, 1994, when a group of teenagers discover that the horrifying events that have occurred in Shadyside, Ohio might be connected. What's more, they may be the next targets after the curse on the town resurfaces. Directed by Leigh Janiak, the horror flick features Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Maya Hawke, Fred Hechinger, and Ashley Zukerman, with a script co-written by Phil Graziadei and Janiak.