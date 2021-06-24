Cancel
Downtown Kalamazoo Eyes Post-Pandemic Future

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill cities go back to what they looked like in 2019 now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted? Some Kalamazoo businesses say they hope the future looks bright. COVID-19 cleared streets and closed businesses in many of Michigan’s cities last year and the economic toll may take years for some of them to recover. But the outlook is rosier in Kalamazoo, where new businesses and housing options are positive signs for the city’s future.

