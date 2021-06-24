Cancel
Military

US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, ROBERT BURNS Associated Press
Derrick
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly 650 U.S. troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to provide security for diplomats after the main American military force completes its withdrawal, which is set to be largely done in the next two weeks, U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Thursday. In addition, several...

MilitaryThe Independent

Taliban fighters surrender weapons at Afghan government ceremony

Taliban fighters appear to surrender their weapons at a ceremony organised by Afghanistan’s government in the western city of Herat in this video by Euronews’ No Comment. Men are seen queueing up in front of tables, onto which they place AK-47 guns and other weapons as armed Afghan soldiers look on.
MilitaryMilitary.com

Elite Afghan Troops Were Left to Die in Battle With Taliban, Officials Say

KABUL, Afghanistan -- At least 21 members of Afghanistan's special forces died fighting the Taliban last week after Afghan reinforcements failed to show up when the commandos were surrounded by the enemy and pounded by mortar fire, military and government officials said. Most of the 170 troops who were supposed...
POTUSNew York Post

Taliban celebrate seizure of US weapons from Afghan troops

​Taliban fighters can be seen in recently released video​s​ celebrating the seizure of US Humvees, tanks and assault weapons from Afghan security forces as the Biden administration begins its troop withdrawal​ before the Sept. 11 deadline. The Taliban have been capturing key districts in the northern part of the war-torn...
WorldBirmingham Star

Afghanistan: Taliban imposes severe restrictions on women

Balkh [Afghanistan], July 10 (ANI): Residents of Balkh were stupefied to receive distributed leaflets by the Taliban wherein they were ordered to follow strict rules that are similar to those they had imposed on Afghans when they last governed the country from 1996 to 2001. Gul Rahim Niazman and Roshan...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US troops in Syria come under 'indirect fire attack'

U.S. forces in eastern Syria came under indirect fire on Saturday, though no injuries or casualties have been reported, according to Reuters. A U.S. defense official told Reuters that that the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria. Though no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, it is believed to have been part of a campaign carried out by Iranian-backed militias.
Indiawkzo.com

India pulls officials from Afghanistan’s Kandahar as Taliban widens control

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India said on Sunday it had temporarily brought back officials from its consulate in Kandahar, a major city in southern Afghanistan, as Taliban fighters continue to gain control amid the withdrawal of international forces. “Due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India-based personnel have been brought...
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan women carry guns in streets, protest Taliban as country struggles

Women have taken up arms in heavily-contested regions of Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to make nationwide gains during the US military’s withdrawal. The US continued its drawdown of troops, keeping to President Biden’s promised deadline, which aims for a full withdrawal by Sept. 11 – a date he said Thursday would now be Aug. 31. However, Afghanistan has already struggled to stand on its own.
MilitaryPosted by
Los Angeles Times

What did the U.S. leave behind at Bagram Airfield?

The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army showed off the sprawling...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Special Report-Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws

KABUL, (Reuters) - Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan’s sprawling capital. Instead of being greeted by a prospective buyer at his realtor’s office...

