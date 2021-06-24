The Olive & June x Megababe Collection Is What We're Going to Be Wearing All Summer Long

Summer really is shaping up to be our favorite time of the year, because two of our favorite women-founded, direct-to-consumer brands are collaborating on a collection with all our seasonal essentials. The Olive & June x Megababe Olive You Megababe Set ($44) really has everything you need for a fun, vibrant, comfortable summer. Olive & June, the brand that taught us all how to do our nails at home, teamed up with Katie Sturino's Megababe to help you look and feel cool during the hottest months, and we are more than ready.