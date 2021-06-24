GDOT to suspend road closures during holiday weekend

To ease potential Independence Day holiday weekend traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is suspending construction-related lane closures from noon Friday, July 2, 2021, through 10pm on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, on interstate highways and limiting lane closures on state routes that directly serve major tourist and recreation centers. While construction-related lane closures will be suspended, GDOT’s maintenance crews and HERO/CHAMP personnel may still work in close proximity to interstates and highways, and lane closures due to any emergency situations that could become necessary. In the event of a crash or breakdown, the GDOT advises motorists to never get out of the car on a freeway, unless your life is in imminent danger. If possible, pull off the road, turn on your hazard lights and stay seat-belted in the vehicle with the doors locked. Motorists needing roadway assistance on an interstate inside the metro Atlanta area or services on the interstates outside of the metro area are asked to call 511 to request HERO or CHAMP operators to assist them. When placing these calls, it is important to provide the current location or nearest exit number and on what interstate or roadway the motorist is traveling on as well as the make and model of your vehicle. Should you pass an accident, follow Georgia’s Move-Over Law, which states drivers must move over one lane or slow down and be prepared to stop when approaching a stationary law enforcement or other emergency vehicle, construction crew, utility service vehicle, or GDOT HERO or CHAMP operator utilizing traffic cones or flashing emergency lights in the roadway or located on the shoulder.