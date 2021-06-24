Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

GDOT to suspend road closures during holiday weekend

mainstreetnews.com
 18 days ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will suspend construction-related closures on interstate highways starting Friday, July 2. Additionally, Georgia DOT will limit lane closures on state routes that directly serve major tourist and recreation centers. The holiday schedule will be in place from noon Friday, July 2 through 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.

www.mainstreetnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdot#Road Closures#Dot#Gdot#Champ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Trafficcoladaily.com

SCDOT prohibits non-emergency lane closures during July Fourth weekend

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will prohibit lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Fourth of July holiday travel period. This is in effort to help holiday traffic flow during the weekend. Restrictions will be in place beginning 6 a.m. Friday through Jul. 6...
Trafficsky963.com

GDOT to restrict Construction-Related Lane Closures Statewide through Independence Day Holiday Weekend

To ease potential Independence Day holiday weekend traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is suspending construction-related lane closures from noon Friday, July 2, 2021, through 10pm on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, on interstate highways and limiting lane closures on state routes that directly serve major tourist and recreation centers. While construction-related lane closures will be suspended, GDOT’s maintenance crews and HERO/CHAMP personnel may still work in close proximity to interstates and highways, and lane closures due to any emergency situations that could become necessary. In the event of a crash or breakdown, the GDOT advises motorists to never get out of the car on a freeway, unless your life is in imminent danger. If possible, pull off the road, turn on your hazard lights and stay seat-belted in the vehicle with the doors locked. Motorists needing roadway assistance on an interstate inside the metro Atlanta area or services on the interstates outside of the metro area are asked to call 511 to request HERO or CHAMP operators to assist them. When placing these calls, it is important to provide the current location or nearest exit number and on what interstate or roadway the motorist is traveling on as well as the make and model of your vehicle. Should you pass an accident, follow Georgia’s Move-Over Law, which states drivers must move over one lane or slow down and be prepared to stop when approaching a stationary law enforcement or other emergency vehicle, construction crew, utility service vehicle, or GDOT HERO or CHAMP operator utilizing traffic cones or flashing emergency lights in the roadway or located on the shoulder.
TrafficCrescent-News

Road closure

Ohio Indiana State Line Road south of Ohio 2 will be closed for road work beginning Tuesday morning. There will be no public or emergency access during the work.
Posted by
My 1053 WJLT

Road Closures to Begin Friday in Downtown Evansville for Holiday Fireworks

If you live, work, or drive through Downtown Evansville, there will be some road closures beginning on Friday to accommodate the weekend's Fourth of July fireworks celebration. According to a post from the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, or just Downtown Evansville for short, there will be several street closures...
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Many Illinois road work closures end for July Fourth weekend

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois drivers will see many roads affected by construction projects with more lanes open for July Fourth travel this weekend. The Illinois Department of Transportation said non-emergency closures would be suspended starting at 3 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. Monday. But drivers can expect delays elsewhere, where lane...
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

More than two million Ohioans expected to hit the roads this holiday weekend

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is not far away, and AAA says that millions of Ohioans are planning to hit the road. It's predicted that more than 47.7 million Americans, including two million Ohioans, will be traveling over the weekend. That's the third-highest number of people traveling for independence day, behind 2019 and 2018.
Columbia, MOkrcgtv.com

Road closures in downtown Columbia on July 4th weekend

The City of Columbia announced several roads will be shut down for July 4th events. On Saturday, July 3rd, a community event will shut down Ash Street from 7th Street to 9th Street from 6:30 am to 10 am. Fire in the Sky and CoMo200 events on the 4th of...
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Great Adventure Gridlock Returned During Holiday Weekend

JACKSON – An all too familiar traffic jam around entry points to Six Flags Great Adventure on Route 537 returned during the holiday weekend. Gridlock was observed in the Jackson/Upper Freehold area requiring Jackson Police to issue a traffic advisory. Township police closed jug handles at intersections and traffic lights to try and help keep the traffic flowing.
Hall County, GAmainstreetnews.com

DOT to conduct traffic study on Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 52

It seems the Northeast Georgia Inland Port located in Hall County could have an impact on Banks County, including the cities of Gillsville and Lula. The Alto City Council met Monday, July 5, and heard an update from Hall County council member Shelly Echols. She explained that the Georgia Department of Transportation has sent plans for truck traffic rerouting on Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 52. The average amount of trucks coming and going from the Inland Port could be 40,000 to 65,000 each week.
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

New Illinois Road Signs Direct Drivers to Charging Stations

New signs are popping up along Illinois highways to let drivers of electric vehicles know where they can refuel. The signs are being posted on designated “alternative fuels corridors” and will direct drivers to stations that offer alternative fuels, with the first signs focused on electric charging stations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says future signs will direct drivers to sites for liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, hydrogen and propane fueling stations.
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Illegal sewage dumping a rising concern

Jackson County Water and Sewage Authority manager Eric Klerk discussed a problem of statewide sludge dumping brought on after landfills began raising tipping fees. The higher fees were reportedly due to stricter EPA restrictions and rising fuel costs. As a result, some municipalities and private companies resorted to illegally dumping...
Nashville, TNWSMV

TDOT to suspended construction-related lane closures for holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4 holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy