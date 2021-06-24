Cancel
Cordova, AK

Around Town: Rush family farewell, fundraiser, ultimate frisbee

By The Cordova Times
thecordovatimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIlanka Community Health Center is inviting community members to a farewell gathering for Matt and Kristel Rush. The event will be held at the Cordova Center 2-4 p.m. June 26. A GoFundMe page has been created in memory of Zak Jacobs to help support Zak’s family and partner with travel expenses, burial costs, loss of income, and medical fees. Go to https://gofund.me/2d610b56 for full details, to donate, leave a message for his family, and/or share the page.

